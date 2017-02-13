The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi34° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo33° Rain

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

ArtReach at the PAC

by Mike Bonnicksen
Education
Wenatchee School District students attending ArtReach at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8, jump on bubble wrap on stage as members of Artrageous theater troupe sing and dance around them. The event was the educational outreach component of Artrageous, which was presented to the public later in the evening and included singing, dancing and performers painting.

