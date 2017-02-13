ArtReach at the PAC

Wenatchee School District students attending ArtReach at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8, jump on bubble wrap on stage as members of Artrageous theater troupe sing and dance around them. The event was the educational outreach component of Artrageous, which was presented to the public later in the evening and included singing, dancing and performers painting.
