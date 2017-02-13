Bird flu hits poultry markets China

BEJING — Authorities in China’s third-largest city warned that about 30 percent of its live poultry markets were contaminated with the H7N9 avian flu virus, as an eastern province ordered markets to shut, state media reported on Saturday.

East China’s Zhejiang province has ordered all markets across the province to halt live poultry trade on Saturday over bird flu concerns, state media Xinhua reported citing the province’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In January, Zhejiang reported 35 infections of…