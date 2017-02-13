The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Defections by Sears, Kmart cap week of controversy for Trump brands

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

NEW YORK — Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump’s brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.

Sears and its wholly owned subsidiary, Kmart, disclosed their decision on Saturday, saying it was part of a push to focus their online business on the most profitable items.

Separately, the Wall…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 