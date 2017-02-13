Drowsy drivers often behind fatal crashes

In the U.S. alone, more than 6,000 people die in drowsy driving-related motor vehicle crashes each year, a recent study suggests.

Millions of U.S. drivers fall asleep at the wheel each month, and roughly 15 percent of all fatal crashes involve a drowsy driver, researchers note in the journal Sleep.

“Drowsy driving is not just falling asleep at the wheel; it mimics alcohol-impaired driving in many ways,” said lead study author Stephen Higgins, a researcher at the National Highway Traffic…