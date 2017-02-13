Dear Abby | Family photo album reveals a surprise in father’s past

Dear Abby: My parents have been happily married for more than 30 years. While flipping through an old family album recently, I discovered photos from a wedding many years ago that I had never seen before. Turns out, they were from my father’s FIRST wedding. That’s when I realized his marriage to my mother was his second wedding.

I’d like to learn more about his first marriage, but it’s clearly something from my father’s past that I can’t talk to…