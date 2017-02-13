Funeral Service Directory
Sunday, Feb. 12
Evelyn Estella (Gardner) Morris, of Cashmere, and Merwin Raldo Morris, of Cashmere: 1 p.m. funeral service for both at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere.
