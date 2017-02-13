The Wenatchee World

Gilbert Hartsell ‘Gib’ Edwards

Memoriam
Gilbert Hartsell “Gib” Edwards, 86, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

