Hail Mary’ rescue on Sugarloaf Peak falls short

LEAVENWORTH — A 53-year-old Snohomish man died Sunday of a heart attack Sunday while snowmobiling near Sugarloaf Peak northeast of Leavenworth.

Laurent A. Girard began experiencing chest pains as he was attempting to free his snowmobile, which was stuck on a steep incline, said Glenn Brautaset, assistant fire chief with Chelan County Fire District 3.

Girard was riding with three others, who reported his condition to RiverCom Emergency Dispatch at 12:07 p.m. Reaching Girard proved extremely arduous for responders with…