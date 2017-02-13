The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain Likely

Wednesday

Hi34° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo33° Rain

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Hospitals get help in disaster preparedness

by K.C. Mehaffey
health
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Hospitals across North Central Washington will be getting site-specific blueprints on how to handle an overload of patients, courtesy of the state Department of Health.

The state agency has hired a New York state company to help hospitals plan for a sudden surge of patients, whether it’s from an especially severe flu season or a natural disaster.

Erika Henry, healthcare preparedness lead for the state Department of Health, said a team of fire, code compliance and emergency management…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 