Hospitals get help in disaster preparedness

NCW — Hospitals across North Central Washington will be getting site-specific blueprints on how to handle an overload of patients, courtesy of the state Department of Health.

The state agency has hired a New York state company to help hospitals plan for a sudden surge of patients, whether it’s from an especially severe flu season or a natural disaster.

Erika Henry, healthcare preparedness lead for the state Department of Health, said a team of fire, code compliance and emergency management…