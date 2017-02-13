Man who died at 49 Degrees North was not on a ski run

SPOKANE — The man who died after falling into a tree well at 49 Degrees North on Monday was not on an established ski run at the time of his accident.

Friends and family members on social media have identified the man who died as Nathan Redberg, who was snowboarding at the ski area near Chewelah. Eric Bakken, general manager of the ski area, said Redberg was about 100 feet north of the Dreamline run when he fell.

“It’s a…