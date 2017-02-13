Common Ground | My dad inspired a culture of contribution

“Time and tide wait for no man,” wrote Geoffrey Chaucer.

Time ran out for my father, Wilfred Woods, Saturday night after 97-plus remarkable years of life, love, achievement and contribution. He embraced death as he embraced life — wholeheartedly, without reservation or fear.

The enduring image I have of him striding briskly from our office in downtown Wenatchee, past the Numerica Performing Arts Center that he loved so well, to our production building on Ninth Street to get his daily…