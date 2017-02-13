No. 1 Gonzaga men’s hoops team gets past No. 20 St. Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary’s was considered to be the biggest obstacle left in Gonzaga’s pursuit of an undefeated regular season.

Turned out to be more of a speed bump.

The top-ranked Zags, led by Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams, were in control most of the way and handled the 20th-ranked Gaels 74-64 in front of an overflow crowd Saturday at McKeon Pavilion.

Gonzaga (26-0, 14-0 WCC) leads the Gaels (22-3, 12-2) by two games with four conference games remaining.…