The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

North Korea tests ballistic missile

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast early on Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.

The test was of a medium- or intermediate-range missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, according to the U.S. defense department, not an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which the North has said it could…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 