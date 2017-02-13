Old news | A winters day in Wenatchee, Feb. 1963

100 years ago — 1917

♦ Edwin Fox of Chelan returned Monday from the state college at Pullman, where he had been taking a six-week course in horticulture.

♦ Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hubbard of Moore Inn at Lake Chelan are in Wenatchee on business.

♦ The regular meeting of the John Kendrick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Jack Scaman.

♦ A marriage license was issued yesterday to Harry Holt and Maude…