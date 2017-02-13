The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

This Afternoon

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Old news | A winters day in Wenatchee, Feb. 1963

by By Linda BartaWorld librarian
100 years ago — 1917

♦ Edwin Fox of Chelan returned Monday from the state college at Pullman, where he had been taking a six-week course in horticulture.

♦ Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hubbard of Moore Inn at Lake Chelan are in Wenatchee on business.

♦ The regular meeting of the John Kendrick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Jack Scaman.

♦ A marriage license was issued yesterday to Harry Holt and Maude…

