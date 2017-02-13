The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Sunny

Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Price takes helm as health secretary

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tom Price was sworn in as U.S. secretary of health on Friday, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor’s law and reshape the country’s healthcare system.

As head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Price has the authority to rewrite rules implementing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. He could move quickly to rework the regulations while waiting…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 