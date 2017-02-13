Under Trump, NCW jails may see more ICE interaction

WENATCHEE — Curt Lutz expects to hear from U.S. immigration authorities any day, asking him to once again hold foreign-born detainees in his jail.

Lutz directs the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, which ceased holding inmates on immigration detainer requests in 2014. Under President Donald Trump, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will likely seek to once again hold foreign nationals who are booked there until they can be brought to deportation proceedings.

“I would expect it,” said Lutz, who said he’ll talk with local ICE agents if the matter arises.

ICE is within the Department of Homeland Security, the cabinet agency that includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Trump administration has vowed stricter control of borders and immigration, and Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order freezing immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries is already the subject of federal court action.

Asked if ICE will more vigorously pursue detainers with local jails under the new administration, DHS spokeswoman Gillian Christensen simply emailed, “Yes,” and did not respond to a request for further interview.

Immigration detainers issued to local jails are formally known as I-247 forms, and colloquially referred to as “ICE holds.” Until 2014, they were structured as nonbinding requests to hold an inmate up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release date, so that ICE agents could pick up and process inmates suspected of violating immigration visas or entering the U.S. illegally.

Jails usually complied. From 2007 to 2016, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse program, ICE served hold requests for 1,782 inmates housed in Chelan County. About 82 percent of all Chelan County inmates served with a detainer were transferred from the jail to ICE custody, TRAC reports. The highest number of detainers came in 2009, with 284 inmates.

The Grant County Jail received its highest number of hold requests in 2013, with 202 filings, according to TRAC. In the same 10-year period Grant County shifted 77 percent of those inmates to ICE custody.

The numbers began declining in 2014, with a federal judge’s decision in Miranda-Olivares v. Clackamas County. That ruling found that an Oregon jail misinterpreted ICE detainers as mandatory, and violated a woman’s civil rights by holding her even though she was entitled to post bail for a local charge and be released.

Chelan County ceased honoring the holds that year, citing the Clackamas case as well as unpaid inmate fees of about $73.50 per person per day to detain immigration suspects. Daily fees to house inmates at the Regional Justice Center are now $87 for most police agencies, and $83.50 for the state Department of Corrections, Lutz said.

Hold requests from ICE fell to a trickle. In fiscal year 2016, which ended in September, ICE filed just 17 detainer notices with the Chelan County jail, according to a TRAC analysis. The numbers similarly fell in Grant County, to a total of 16 last year. Grant County Chief Deputy Joe Kriete, who manages the Grant County Jail, did not respond to requests for comment.

In Okanogan County, which also holds Douglas County prisoners on a contract basis, TRAC’s analysis shows there are few ICE detainers filed — an average of four a year. But the Okanogan County Jail holds a contract with a different Homeland Security division, Customs and Border Protection, which also marks inmates for immigration holds. In 2016, there were only 13 detainers filed by ICE, but 98 from CBP, according to Chief Corrections Deputy Noah Stewart.

The same year as the Miranda-Olivares ruling, Homeland Security under President Barack Obama adopted its Priority Enforcement Program, which prioritized terrorism suspects, gangmembers and violent felons for removal. It also revised the Form I-247 program, creating three varieties of immigration detainer and emphasizing that jails’ compliance is voluntary.

Both steps may have contributed to fewer ICE detainers filed locally — yet a record 2.5 million people were deported during Obama’s presidency, including 3,500 from Washington.

Reinstating an immigration detainer practice at the Chelan County jail wouldn’t happen overnight, Lutz said.

“It’s kind of a two-prong, depending on the information that ICE provides us, the legalities, and then also in working with the prosecutor’s office — making sure we have the correct legal paperwork to hold people. That would be the two things I would think need to happen first.”

County Prosecutor Douglas Shae said he hasn’t been asked to revisit the issue on the jail’s behalf. He noted that U.S. Attorney Michael Ormsby, appointed by Obama in 2010 as eastern Washington’s chief federal prosecutor, has often advised local governments on federal enforcement practices. Trump is likely to appoint new regional U.S. attorneys now that his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an immigration hardliner, has been confirmed.

“It probably will be something that we face down the road when there’s some new legislation or executive order,” Shae said, “or once we get a new U.S. attorney.”