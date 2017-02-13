We can help cancer volunteer Wendy Skalisky

The 20th annual Janice Franz Talent Show at Wenatchee High this week is going to benefit a very special person in our valley — longtime cancer volunteer and community organizer Wendy Skalisky, who is getting treatment for breast cancer.

The annual awards show will be held at 7 p.m. on three consecutive days starting Wednesday at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. The first two nights will feature a preliminary competition in which acts will compete for a chance to perform…