Tonight

Lo19° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

We can help cancer volunteer Wendy Skalisky

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
The 20th annual Janice Franz Talent Show at Wenatchee High this week is going to benefit a very special person in our valley — longtime cancer volunteer and community organizer Wendy Skalisky, who is getting treatment for breast cancer.

The annual awards show will be held at 7 p.m. on three consecutive days starting Wednesday at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. The first two nights will feature a preliminary competition in which acts will compete for a chance to perform…

