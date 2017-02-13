Wild shut out by Penticton

PENTICTON, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild outshot host Penticton 33-15 on Saturday night in front of 4,142 fans at South Okanagan Events Centre, but were shut out against the British Columbia Hockey League Interior Division’s top team.

Vees goalie Mathew Robson saved all Wenatchee’s 33 shots sent his way. Wenatchee goalie Anthony Yamnitsky allowed two goals past him on 15 shots.

The Wild went 0-for-4 on power play opportunities while allowing an advantage goal in the second period. Penticton’s…