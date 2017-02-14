The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:52PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo25° Slight Chance Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Alcoa one year later | New careers, homes, futures for four families

by Christine Pratt
Business
WENATCHEE — Jesus took a job with a local glass company. Junior is studying to become a medical lab tech. Clayton is working on an environmental science degree. Scott has taken a job with a big frozen vegetable processor.

The past year has brought tumultuous change to most of the more than 400 aluminum workers laid off when Alcoa’s Wenatchee Works smelter halted production in December 2015. 

Falling world aluminum prices pushed by a glut of Chinese aluminum rendered the…

