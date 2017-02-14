Alcoa one year later | New careers, homes, futures for four families

WENATCHEE — Jesus took a job with a local glass company. Junior is studying to become a medical lab tech. Clayton is working on an environmental science degree. Scott has taken a job with a big frozen vegetable processor.

The past year has brought tumultuous change to most of the more than 400 aluminum workers laid off when Alcoa’s Wenatchee Works smelter halted production in December 2015.

Falling world aluminum prices pushed by a glut of Chinese aluminum rendered the…