Guard Derrick White scored 23 points and Colorado went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to take control from Washington State and the Buffaloes defeated the Cougars 81-49 on Sunday night at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.

White scored 11 of his points in the first half as the Buffaloes (15-11, 5-9 Pac-12) took advantage of 13 first-half turnovers to open up a 37-24 halftime lead.

The Cougars came into the game averaging 12 turnovers per…