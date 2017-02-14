The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and

Today

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Crews prepare to seal dam spillway that forced evacuations

OROVILLE, Calif. — Operators of the nation’s tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.

Some 188,000 residents in the river valley below the Lake Oroville Dam, 65 miles north of Sacramento, were ordered from their homes on Sunday when one of two damaged spillways appeared in danger of…

