Crews prepare to seal dam spillway that forced evacuations

OROVILLE, Calif. — Operators of the nation’s tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.

Some 188,000 residents in the river valley below the Lake Oroville Dam, 65 miles north of Sacramento, were ordered from their homes on Sunday when one of two damaged spillways appeared in danger of…