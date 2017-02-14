Eastmont kindergarten registration begins March 6

EAST WENATCHEE — Willy the Wildcat is doing his part to get Eastmont School District’s incoming kindergartners ready for school — or at least signed up.

The Eastmont High School mascot will be at the school district office, 800 Eastmont Ave., from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 6 for the first day of kindergarten registration.

“That’s another incentive to register early,” said Spencer Taylor, the district’s executive director of elementary education.

Eastmont anticipates about 450 kindergartners next year.

“This year,…