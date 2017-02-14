The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and

Today

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Eastmont kindergarten registration begins March 6

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Willy the Wildcat is doing his part to get Eastmont School District’s incoming kindergartners ready for school — or at least signed up.

The Eastmont High School mascot will be at the school district office, 800 Eastmont Ave., from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 6 for the first day of kindergarten registration.

“That’s another incentive to register early,” said Spencer Taylor, the district’s executive director of elementary education.

Eastmont anticipates about 450 kindergartners next year.

“This year,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 