FFA week celebration includes dinner, reception

CHELAN — The Chelan FFA club will host a community appreciation dinner at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Chelan High School commons.
The free dinner, in celebration of National FFA Week, is open to the public.
Following the dinner will be a cake and ice cream reception at 6:45 p.m. and an alumni benefit auction at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Rod Cool at 682-4061, ext. 129 during school hours.
