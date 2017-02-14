FFA week celebration includes dinner, reception

CHELAN — The Chelan FFA club will host a community appreciation dinner at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Chelan High School commons.

The free dinner, in celebration of National FFA Week, is open to the public.

Following the dinner will be a cake and ice cream reception at 6:45 p.m. and an alumni benefit auction at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Rod Cool at 682-4061, ext. 129 during school hours.