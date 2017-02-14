Film premier discusses why the Methow headwaters are special

WINTHROP — The Methow Headwaters Campaign will premier the film, “Methow Headwaters: Too special to mine” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Winthrop Barn. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The film features community members discussing why they feel the headwaters are too special to be developed for mining. Filmmakers Benjamin Drummond and Sara Joy Steele will be on hand to discuss the film and its message.

The family-friendly premier celebration will include live music, appetizers and local beverages.

For more…