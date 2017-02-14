The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and

Overnight

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Film premier discusses why the Methow headwaters are special

by Lindsay Francis
WINTHROP — The Methow Headwaters Campaign will premier the film, “Methow Headwaters: Too special to mine” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Winthrop Barn. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The film features community members discussing why they feel the headwaters are too special to be developed for mining. Filmmakers Benjamin Drummond and Sara Joy Steele will be on hand to discuss the film and its message.

The family-friendly premier celebration will include live music, appetizers and local beverages.

