The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and

Today

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Marion E. Hanson, 86, of Brewster: 1 p.m. gathering at Barnes Chapel, Brewster. A graveside service will follow at the Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, and Barnes Chapel.

Charles H. Estes, 87, of Wenatchee: 2:30 p.m. memorial service, with Pastor Steve Whitney officiating, at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Patricia “Pat” Lynn Mikelson, 57, of Wenatchee: 11:30 a.m. service at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

James Darren “Jim” Sherman, 54, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at the Awaken Church, 2 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Robert Alfred “Bob” Stremke, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service for Robert and Peggy Stremke at the Masonic Temple, 811 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 