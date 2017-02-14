Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Marion E. Hanson, 86, of Brewster: 1 p.m. gathering at Barnes Chapel, Brewster. A graveside service will follow at the Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, and Barnes Chapel.

Charles H. Estes, 87, of Wenatchee: 2:30 p.m. memorial service, with Pastor Steve Whitney officiating, at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Patricia “Pat” Lynn Mikelson, 57, of Wenatchee: 11:30 a.m. service at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

James Darren “Jim” Sherman, 54, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life at the Awaken Church, 2 Fifth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Robert Alfred “Bob” Stremke, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service for Robert and Peggy Stremke at the Masonic Temple, 811 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.