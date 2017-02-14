Gonzaga men remain No. 1 in hoops polls: Everyone has an opinion, good or bad, about the Bulldogs

Gonzaga doubters, though slowly dwindling in numbers, aren't going anywhere.

They're easy to find.

The biggest just happens to be the one that matters the most. The selection committee released its top 16 seeds as of Saturday morning, pegging unbeaten Gonzaga as the fourth overall seed.

ESPN seems to be having an internal tug-of-war over the Zags. The GameDay crew, on hand for Gonzaga's 74-64 win over Saint Mary's on Saturday in Moraga, thought Gonzaga would be the top overall…