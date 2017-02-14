Larry Stone | Time to make the playoffs: Why the Mariners have a chance to build on last year’s winning season

With another baseball season about to dawn, the Mariners have an obvious and lofty goal: To end their maddening, and increasingly embarrassing, playoff drought and advance to the postseason for the fi rst time since 2001.

But with spring camp opening on Tuesday in Peoria, Ariz., perhaps it’s better to focus first on something smaller, but just as frustrating. Never mind winning a division title or a wild-card berth. The Mariners, for more than a decade, haven’t been able to…