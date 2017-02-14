Meeting notices

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS
...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and
Overnight
Lo19°
Patchy Freezing Fog
Tuesday
Hi34°
Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny
Tuesday Night
Lo27°
Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain
Wednesday
Hi32°
Rain/Freezing Rain
Wednesday Night
Lo32°
Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain
Thursday
Hi40°
Chance Rain then Partly Sunny
Thursday Night
Lo28°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
Hi39°
Mostly Sunny
Friday Night
Lo27°
Chance Rain/Snow
Saturday
Hi37°
Chance Rain/Snow