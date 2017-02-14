Mumps spreads in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — There are currently nine confirmed cases of mumps in Grant County, with another 11 under investigation, according to the Grant County Health District.
“Eight of those nine are at the [Columbia Basin] Job Corps, but some of those 11 are outside,” said Theresa Atkinson, administrator of the Grant County Health District.
The ninth case was discovered this week in the Ephrata public schools. As of Feb. 8, there were 404 diagnosed cases of mumps in Washington state,…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.