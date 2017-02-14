Mumps spreads in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — There are currently nine confirmed cases of mumps in Grant County, with another 11 under investigation, according to the Grant County Health District.

“Eight of those nine are at the [Columbia Basin] Job Corps, but some of those 11 are outside,” said Theresa Atkinson, administrator of the Grant County Health District.

The ninth case was discovered this week in the Ephrata public schools. As of Feb. 8, there were 404 diagnosed cases of mumps in Washington state,…