Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:52PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo25° Slight Chance Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Our Valley Our Future / Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro awards first 2017 Action Plan grants

by By Tricia Cook
Community Connections
WENATCHEE — Our Valley Our Future / Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro has awarded its first 2017 grants to organizations leading projects and programs in the Our Valley Action Plan.

All 149 grant proposals for Our Valley’s Action Plan released last November, were identified by area residents as projects that will improve the region’s quality of life.

“All three recipients are collaborating with others and have dedicated their own resources to seeing the projects to fruition,” said Steve Maher, coordinator of…

