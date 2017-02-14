The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 9:47PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo26° Chance Freezing Rain then Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Prep focus: Esquivel’s buzzer beater lifts Wenatchee boys basketball team over Eisenhower

by Daniel Rubens.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee boys basketball team couldn’t have picked a more dramatic way to finish off its 2016-17 home slate. And Tony Esquivel couldn’t have dreamt of a better final moment on his home court than the one he pulled off Tuesday.

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, the host Panthers put on a stirring rally that ended with Esquivel hitting a layup as the clock expired to give Wenatchee a 60-58 win…

