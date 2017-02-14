Prep focus: Esquivel’s buzzer beater lifts Wenatchee boys basketball team over Eisenhower

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee boys basketball team couldn’t have picked a more dramatic way to finish off its 2016-17 home slate. And Tony Esquivel couldn’t have dreamt of a better final moment on his home court than the one he pulled off Tuesday.

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, the host Panthers put on a stirring rally that ended with Esquivel hitting a layup as the clock expired to give Wenatchee a 60-58 win…