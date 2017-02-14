The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 10:31AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Prep Monday: Brewster boys win CW2BL North, play Kittitas for division crown Saturday

BREWSTER -- Brewster coach Tim Taylor said senior Edgar Najera put on a show for the Brewster crowd with his 29 points, and the host Bears pummeled Oroville 73-41 for the 2B District 6 North championship on Monday night.

Najera ended up with 29 points to lead all scorers and Taylor said the Bears put together a complete game in front of a raucous Brewster crowd.

“It was a great environment there,” Taylor said. “Great environment for a high school…

Advertisements

 