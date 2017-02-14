The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:52PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo25° Slight Chance Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Prep spotlight: Wenatchee boys swim and dive team | Young Panthers swimmers ready to test themselves at 4A state meet

Website Staff
All season long, the Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team has repeatedly found itself in the winner’s circle. As the Panthers prepare for this weekend’s 4A state tournament at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, they know doing so again is a long shot. But with a large group consisting of a handful of fantastic freshmen and a few key veterans heading across the mountains to compete, Wenatchee knows it has the potential to do something special.

While…

