Prep Tuesday: Eastmont girls basketball team extends season with comeback win

YAKIMA — Heading into the fourth quarter of its 4A District 6 play-in game at West Valley, the Eastmont girls basketball team was on the ropes. But the Wildcats turned up the pressure at both ends of the floor and found a way to eke out a win and survive another day.

