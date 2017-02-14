The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 9:47PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo26° Chance Freezing Rain then Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Prep Tuesday: Eastmont girls basketball team extends season with comeback win

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

YAKIMA — Heading into the fourth quarter of its 4A District 6 play-in game at West Valley, the Eastmont girls basketball team was on the ropes. But the Wildcats turned up the pressure at both ends of the floor and found a way to eke out a win and survive another day.

Visiting Eastmont turned a 42-35 deficit around with an excellent fourth-quarter showing, outscoring the Rams 17-9 in the final period to squeak out a 52-51 win at West…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 