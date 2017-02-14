Ruth E. Pingrey

Chelan, WA

Ruth E. Pingrey, 89, of Chelan, WA, died February 10, 2017. She was born July

3, 1927, in Wapato, WA, and later moved to Selah, WA, where she graduated from

Selah High School the year of 1945. After receiving college degrees from

Washington State University and Central Washington University, Ruth was an

elementary teacher for many years in Chelan. When she retired, Ruth devoted

her time to volunteer work: daily elementary playground supervisor, Red Cross

Blood drawings, Hospice, High Five the Clown, Santa’s helper at Christmas,

responsible for the flags being up downtown Chelan on all special days, and

honored her choir angels yearly as a special part of the family Christmas

scene. Mrs. Pingrey produced the Red, White, and Blue Special for Public

Television with the help of her elementary students. In the year of 2002, the

Chelan Centennial Park was dedicated to Ruth Pingrey. Ruth was a past matron

of Eastern Star, past president of Delta Kappa Gamma- Zeta Chapter, member of

the Eagles, Red Hatters, and Methodist Church.

Specific highlights of her life were being the daughter of Robert and Clara

Rodman, wife of Robert Pingrey, sister of Lois Ogburn and Richard Rodman,

mother of Mary (Skip) Boyd and Scott Pingrey, grandmother of Nathan (Courtney)

Boyd, Eric (Kim) Boyd, Greg (Danielle) Boyd, Art (Sandra) Pingrey, and great-

grandmother of Parker Boyd, Isabella Pingrey, Morgan Boyd, and Evan and

Emmerson Boyd. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and

sister.

Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2017, at Precht Rose Chapel from

2:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside services are at Fraternal Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on

Saturday, February 18, 2017, followed by Ruth’s favorite desserts and a

reception at the Lake Chelan Eagles at 11:30 a.m., with a showing of the Red,

White and Blue Special. Please wear your red, white and blue. Memorials may be

to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society or the charity of your choice in her

memory. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at

prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel,

Chelan.