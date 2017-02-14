Science on Wheels program to visit local schools
NCW — Pacific Science Center’s Science on Wheels program is visiting local classrooms this month.
The mobile program includes visual exhibits and hands-on learning in subjects such as physics, space and geology. Upcoming stops include:
♦ Feb. 27, St. Joseph School, Wenatchee
♦ Feb. 28, Columbia Ridge Elementary, Ephrata
♦ Feb. 28, Grant Elementary, East Wenatchee
For more information on the program, visit pacificsciencecenter.org/science-on-wheels.…