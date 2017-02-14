Senate confirms Mnuchin as Treasury secretary at 53-47

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate voted to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's point-man on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm the Goldman Sachs veteran's nomination on a mostly party-line vote, with only one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voting in favor.

Mnuchin was expected to be sworn into office on Monday night in a brief White House…