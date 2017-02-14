S.P.O.R.T gymnasts do well at Las Vegas Invite

The S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics Team competed at the Brestyan’s Invitational in Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

There were over 160 gymnastics clubs from all over the country and almost 4,000 gymnasts.

The Bronze team placed fourth overall with Brynn Perez, Morgan Garcia, Kiara Mullins, Madalyn Medeiros, Madelyn Gardner, Harper Lesmeister and Maddyn Boughton.

Harper Lesmeister won vault with a 9.35. Magicka Padron, Callie Loidhamer, Mari Lyons, Kennady Davidson, Breven Luinstra, Mackenzie Sinclair, Kennedy Gaul, Tiera Miller and Gracie Hahn placed eighth…