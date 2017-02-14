The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:52PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo25° Slight Chance Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

S.P.O.R.T gymnasts do well at Las Vegas Invite

Website Staff
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

The S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics Team competed at the Brestyan’s Invitational in Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

There were over 160 gymnastics clubs from all over the country and almost 4,000 gymnasts.

The Bronze team placed fourth overall with Brynn Perez, Morgan Garcia, Kiara Mullins, Madalyn Medeiros, Madelyn Gardner, Harper Lesmeister and Maddyn Boughton.

Harper Lesmeister won vault with a 9.35. Magicka Padron, Callie Loidhamer, Mari Lyons, Kennady Davidson, Breven Luinstra, Mackenzie Sinclair, Kennedy Gaul, Tiera Miller and Gracie Hahn placed eighth…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 