Surf City Half Marathon: At 90, she’s celebrating the pure Joy of racing

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Dorothy Joy walked her first Surf City Half Marathon at age 75.

On Sunday, at 90, she walked her last.

Or so she says.

Surrounded by four generations of family and several longtime friends, Joy celebrated her recent birthday the way she has for a decade plus: by walking 13.1 miles on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’ve done 63 5Ks,” said Joy, a Yucaipa, Calif., resident. “One 10K, 53 halves and 10 relays. I’ve moved around a…