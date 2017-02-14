The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:52PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Tonight

Lo25° Slight Chance Freezing Rain then Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi29° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi36° Chance Rain/Snow

Survey seeks input on Eastmont schools configuration

by Nevonne McDaniels
EAST WENATCHEE — Bring seventh-graders into the junior high school. Move fourth-graders out of the elementary schools. Move fifth- and sixth-graders into the elementary school level. Consider some combination of all of those or maybe none of the above. 

Those are some of the options the Eastmont School Board is considering to help handle a growing student population, reduce class sizes in the lower grades and expand career and technical offerings to the district's seventh-graders through 2024.

For the next…

