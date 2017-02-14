Two Dorothy Prewitt Pohlman scholarships available

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee branch of the American Association of University Women is offering two Dorothy Prewitt Pohlman scholarships.

The $1,850 scholarships will be awarded to female applicants who have earned at least 60 credits from Wenatchee Valley College by the end of the 2017 spring quarter and have been accepted to a four-year Washington state college or university for fall 2017. Applicants do not need to be currently enrolled at WVC.

Applications must be submitted to the Community Foundation of…