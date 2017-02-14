UW women find way to make statement win over ASU

If Sunday's 70-57 victory over No. 23 Arizona State proved anything, it was the Huskies don't necessarily need to score a ton of points to beat a tough team.

They can grind out a win when their favorite weapon — the three-pointer — is uncharacteristically misfiring and their second favorite weapon — free throws — isn't available.

Such was the case against the Sun Devils and the No. 10 Washington women's basketball team still rolled to its fourth straight win…