The Wenatchee World

Weather:

14°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 2:42AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...Active Winter Weather will return tonight and Wednesday... .Another weather system will move into the region tonight and linger over the region through Thursday. Warm over-running precipitation will move over a dome of very cool air dammed up against the Cascades and result in Freezing rain, Snow, and rain. With the exception of the higher elevations the freezing rain and

Today

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Rain then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo25° Chance Rain/Snow

UW women find way to make statement win over ASU

by Percy AllenThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

If Sunday's 70-57 victory over No. 23 Arizona State proved anything, it was the Huskies don't necessarily need to score a ton of points to beat a tough team.

They can grind out a win when their favorite weapon — the three-pointer — is uncharacteristically misfiring and their second favorite weapon — free throws — isn't available.

Such was the case against the Sun Devils and the No. 10 Washington women's basketball team still rolled to its fourth straight win…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 