WVC men beat Yakima Valley, women fall

WENATCHEE – On a night in which Wenatchee Valley College honored sponsors and donors for their contributions toward the college’s new basketball gymnasium floor, the WVC men’s basketball team gave the fans plenty to cheer about in an 84-76 win over visiting Yakima Valley. It was the men’s third straight Northwest Athletic Conference East Region win.

WVC stumbled out of the gates, a common problem with the Knights this season. But WVC coach Brett McGinnis said although he is trying…