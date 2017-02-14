YWCA to host retro-themed fundraiser March 24

WENATCHEE — YWCA North Central Washington will host “Orange Carpet Affair,” a retro-themed fundraising event, at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Wenatchee Red Lion Hotel, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.

The event celebrates the organization’s 60th anniversary and will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live entertainment and a brief program.

Tickets are $50 per person and will be available Feb. 20 at the YWCA at 212 First St., the YWCA store at 231-A N. Wenatchee Ave., or online through YWCA NCW’s Facebook…