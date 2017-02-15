The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Award winning ¡Team Naturaleza! engages the Latino community

by Tricia Cook
Outdoors, Community Connections, Art of Community
Send to Kindle
Print This

In 2012 ¡Team Naturaleza! was founded with a mission to engage Central Washington Latino communities in informal natural science education and outdoor recreation. It is a partnership between public agencies, civic organizations and individuals to encourage Spanish-speaking members of the community to recreate outdoors on public lands and to enjoy learning about the science of nature.

The group also encourages community members to develop healthy lifestyles through outdoor activities. By offering bilingual nature walks and field studies led by trusted…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 