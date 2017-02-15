Award winning ¡Team Naturaleza! engages the Latino community

In 2012 ¡Team Naturaleza! was founded with a mission to engage Central Washington Latino communities in informal natural science education and outdoor recreation. It is a partnership between public agencies, civic organizations and individuals to encourage Spanish-speaking members of the community to recreate outdoors on public lands and to enjoy learning about the science of nature.

The group also encourages community members to develop healthy lifestyles through outdoor activities. By offering bilingual nature walks and field studies led by trusted…