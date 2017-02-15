Barbara Jean Long
Barbara Jean Long, 69, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS
Hi32° Wintry Mix
Lo31° Wintry Mix
Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny
Lo28° Slight Chance Rain
Hi41° Mostly Sunny
Lo28° Chance Snow
Hi37° Snow Likely
Lo25° Mostly Cloudy
Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers
Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow
Barbara Jean Long, 69, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy