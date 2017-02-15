The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Chelan doctor restricted from prescribing

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Dr. Michael Travers, a longtime family practice physician in Chelan, cannot prescribe opioids or benzodiazepines until he resolves civil charges by the state medical commission alleging that he over-prescribed the tightly controlled medications.

The Medical Quality Assurance Commission claims that Travers violated standard care practices for nine patients — one of whom died of a drug overdose — by failing to follow pain management rules.

The Commission filed civil charges on Feb. 2, and restricted his license on…

