Chelan doctor restricted from prescribing

CHELAN — Dr. Michael Travers, a longtime family practice physician in Chelan, cannot prescribe opioids or benzodiazepines until he resolves civil charges by the state medical commission alleging that he over-prescribed the tightly controlled medications.

The Medical Quality Assurance Commission claims that Travers violated standard care practices for nine patients — one of whom died of a drug overdose — by failing to follow pain management rules.

The Commission filed civil charges on Feb. 2, and restricted his license on…