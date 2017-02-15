The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Confluence Health seeks sublease on old Hastings property

by Christine Pratt
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health, which operates the Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, is negotiating to sublease the old Hastings property.

"We are trying to work through some things that would lead to a lease. Are they serious discussions? Yeah," Dr. Pete Rutherford, chief executive officer for Confluence Health, said Wednesday.

Rumors that the healthcare provider was interested in the 32,600-square-foot building surfaced when Hastings announced last summer that it would close its Wenatchee video, music, book and novelty store, which had…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 