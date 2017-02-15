Confluence Health seeks sublease on old Hastings property

WENATCHEE — Confluence Health, which operates the Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, is negotiating to sublease the old Hastings property.

"We are trying to work through some things that would lead to a lease. Are they serious discussions? Yeah," Dr. Pete Rutherford, chief executive officer for Confluence Health, said Wednesday.

Rumors that the healthcare provider was interested in the 32,600-square-foot building surfaced when Hastings announced last summer that it would close its Wenatchee video, music, book and novelty store, which had…