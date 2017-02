Dear Abby: I am 68 and my husband is 80. I just found out he is involved with a 40-year-old woman. He says it is not an affair because they haven’t actually had sex! I don’t know what to do. Can you help me?

— Heartbroken in New Mexico

Dear Heartbroken: Your husband may not be having an affair in the physical sense, but he IS having an emotional affair. He may be flattered by the attention he’s receiving from…