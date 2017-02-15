The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Final WIAA RPI rankings released for boys and girls basketball tourney seeding

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

RENTON — The WIAA’s inaugural basketball RPI was finalized Monday, Feb. 13 following a review period which allowed coaches and athletic directors to confirm their regular-season schedules. These rankings, as currently shown on WIAA.com, will seed the Hardwood Classic after schools qualify through their District Tournaments.

“The Executive Board and WIAA staff thank all the athletic directors and basketball coaches for their diligence in regard to score entry,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese. “Without their dedication this kind of seeding…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 