Final WIAA RPI rankings released for boys and girls basketball tourney seeding

RENTON — The WIAA’s inaugural basketball RPI was finalized Monday, Feb. 13 following a review period which allowed coaches and athletic directors to confirm their regular-season schedules. These rankings, as currently shown on WIAA.com, will seed the Hardwood Classic after schools qualify through their District Tournaments.

“The Executive Board and WIAA staff thank all the athletic directors and basketball coaches for their diligence in regard to score entry,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese. “Without their dedication this kind of seeding…